Nido is an arts & crafts school dedicated to the human being, where classes and workshops of different artistic expressions are taught: literature, music, performing arts, visual arts and crafts. It takes place in a large house with a lush garden, located in the outskirts of Buenos Aires. The naming, which means ‘nest’ in Spanish, proposes a very special form of symbolic association. It alludes to what the school is in essence by a rhetorical image. It is a place of creation and gathering.





Nido is a place to create through experimentation, and this coexists with the sober and elegant spirit of formal education. Our proposal consisted of a visual program with basic configuration rules that are supported by the contrast between order and chaos, strictness and flexibility. Two layers of information that work in interaction: a level of graphics made with cut out papers and another level of hard information.



