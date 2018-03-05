Luminous Design Group
Athens, Greece
E-Jet Branding
Branding ___  2018
E-Jet ©

A positive substraction

Logo design and corporate identity for E-jet. The company specializes in cutting, machining and forming materials using high precision machines. The logo is inspired by the cutting process itself as the concept of positive - negative is used here as a result that references to the complex decorative designs that the company carries out. In a second reading, the geometric shapes from which it consists, form the name of the company degraded. In all corporate applications, the use of silver in hot stamping is applied drawing reference from the use of metallic element, as basic material in the daily routine of the industry. 

Athens  _______  Greece




