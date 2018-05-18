Multiple Owners
Tom Chrostek Cracow, Poland
Ollestudio . Krakow, Poland
Pawel Rebisz Rzeszów, Poland
Cisco APS 2018
7127
1197
74
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe After Effects

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Administrative Professionals Summit (APS) is an internal professional development conference held by Cisco Systems. This year training event's th… Read More
    Administrative Professionals Summit (APS) is an internal professional development conference held by Cisco Systems. This year training event's theme was sound. Networking, workshop games, presentations and other activities were themed with their corresponding sound actions - Rewind, Fast-Forward, Play, Pause, Pump Up the Volume and Record. Since the APS is the event that belongs to Cisco we have decided to use their iconic logo to create the sound wave that would be used as a key visual. The icons depicting activities were made in the same style and the icon for Play action was used as a primary logo. Read Less
    Published:
Cisco Administrative Professionals Summit 2018


Administrative Professionals Summit (APS) is an internal professional development conference held by Cisco Systems. This year training event's theme was sound. Networking, workshop games, presentations and other activities were themed with their corresponding sound actions - Rewind, Fast-Forward, Play, Pause, Pump Up the Volume and Record. 

Since the APS is the event that belongs to Cisco we have decided to use their iconic logo to create the sound wave that would be used as a key visual. The icons depicting activities were made in the same style and the icon for Play action was used as a primary logo. 







Thanks for watching
____________

Credits:
Design: Piotr Płoch & Tomasz Chrostek
Animation: Piotr Płoch
Art Supervision: Paweł Rębisz



Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.