brasiliana

Adriana Degreas is one of the leading luxury beachwear brands in the world. Widely recognized for her aesthetics, unique designs and flattering looks, Adriana mixes the cool-chic Brazilian heritage with innovative shapes and cuts and presents the new vintage – contemporary pieces for remarkable women with a retro-twist.
The Bain Couture concept, conceived by Adriana, creates a new milestone for swimwear garments. Each piece is developed and executed to deliver one-of-a-kind experiences. Dressing one of Adriana’s effortless designs take women to high-end summer destinations and beyond.