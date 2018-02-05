AWAKEN AKIRA
Awaken Akira was created by two friends, Ash Thorp and Zaoeyo (XiaoLin Zeng), who wanted to collaborate on a tribute to the iconic anime, Akira, by Katsuhiro Otomo. It’s creation took over a year, as we had to coordinate our time on it with other project commitments. We hope you find it was well worth the wait and truly enjoy our efforts.
We would like to thank Pilotpriest for the masterful score, as well as Raf Grassetti and The Joelsons for their help on the project. We would also like to give our most sincere thank you to Otomo-san and all the men and women who helped bring Akira to life. Akira has and will always be a timeless and continual muse for all of us.
For the complete experience, please visit awakenakira.com
FILM STILLS
The project started from a simple place of admiration for Akira. Mike and I grew up being influenced by it and as we evolve as artists ourselves we felt it was time to pay homage in an art-form we are familiar with which is cgi. - ASH THORP
Mike and I both have very busy lives outside of our normal freelance client work demands. We spent every free moment we had on Awaken Akira.
- ASH THORP
We had to be very cautious of not breaking the rules of the world and playing within its creative boundaries yet elevating the art form. I feel that Mike and I were able to pay homage yet give it a new voice by translating the art form to CGI. - ASH THORP
IN DEPTHS
Our goal with Awaken Akira was to learn and grow and to pay homage to a piece of our childhood that was very special to us. We also wanted to document the journey and share what we learned with you all.
TRIBUTE BY – ASH THORP & ZAOEYO
SCORE BY – PILOTPRIEST
CHARACTER MODELER- RAF GRASSETTI
PHOTOGRAPHY – THE JOELSONS
WEBSITE BY – OBLIO
Thank You!