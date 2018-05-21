Leta Sobierajski
Google Pixel 2
    Google Pixel 2 Wallpaper
    Published:
Google Pixel 2
Client Google
Category Digital
Year 2017 

Art Direction Wade Jeffree and Leta Sobierajski 
Photography Wade Jeffree and Leta Sobierajski 
Google Team Eunyoung Park, Emily Blank, and Parteek Saran 

In 2017, Google invited Wade Jeffree and Leta Sobierajski to create a set of wallpapers for their Google Pixel 2. Our wallpapers would come installed on every Pixel 2 phone, leaving our work in millions of people’s hands. We wanted to reinterpret the notion of abstract expressionism. We were inspired by the paintings that explored this visual language and we sought to make sculptural forms instead—ones that embody the movement and freedom from so many of the paintings.
    The biggest challenge for us was maintaining the tactile nature in the final result. We loved the idea of working physically to create something digitally, but with everything that we make, we want it to be evident that there is the presence of the human hand. Therefore, these shapes are built from foam, cut by hand, painted by hand, and photographed as a whole. They may look digital at first glance, but they are truly not! 



