Там лес и дол видений полны; There visions fill a vale and forest;

Там о заре прихлынут волны There, at a dawn, come waves, the coldest,

На брег песчаный и пустой, On the deserted sandy shore,

И тридцать витязей прекрасных And thirty knights, in armors shone,

Чредой из вод выходят ясных, Come out the clear waves in a colon,

И с ними дядька их морской; And their sea-tutor – them before;