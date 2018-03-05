Illustrations based on the Alexander Pushkin's poem «Ruslan and Lyudmila»



У лукоморья дуб зеленый;                                                                   There’s a green oak-tree by the shores
Златая цепь на дубе том                                                                              Of the blue bay; on a gold chain,

И днем и ночью кот ученый                                                                        The cat, learned in the fable stories,
Всё ходит по цепи кругом;                                                                  Walks round the tree in ceaseless strain:
Идет направо — песнь заводит,                                                             Moves to the right – a song it groans,
Налево — сказку говорит.                                                                                    Moves to the left – it tells a tale.

Там чудеса: там леший бродит,                           There’re marvels there: the wood-spite roams,

Русалка на ветвях сидит;                                     ​​​​​​​                           Midst branches shines the mermaids’ tail;

Избушка там на курьих ножках                                                     There stands a hut on hen’s legs, hairless,
Стоит без окон, без дверей;                                                                                   Without windows and doors;

Там лес и дол видений полны;                                                                     There visions fill a vale and forest;
Там о заре прихлынут волны                                                       There, at a dawn, come waves, the coldest,
На брег песчаный и пустой,                                                                                    On the deserted sandy shore,
И тридцать витязей прекрасных                                                          And thirty knights, in armors shone,
Чредой из вод выходят ясных,                                                                   Come out the clear waves in a colon,
И с ними дядька их морской;                                                                         And their sea-tutor – them before; 

Там в облаках перед народом                                                       There, to men’ views, a wizard, worthless,
Через леса, через моря                                                                Over woods and seas, through clouds, aired,
Колдун несет богатыря;                                                                                  Carries a worrier on his beard;

В темнице там царевна тужит,                                                                      A princess pines away in prison,
А бурый волк ей верно служит;                                                               And a wolf serves her without treason;

Там ступа с Бабою Ягой                                                                                          A mortar, with a witch in it,
Идет, бредет сама собой;                                 ​​​​​​​                                           Walks as if having somewhat feet;

Там царь Кащей над златом чахнет;                                             There’s King Kashchey, over his gold withered;
Там русской дух... там Русью пахнет!                                                           There’s Russian odour… Russian spirit!



