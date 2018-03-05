У лукоморья дуб зеленый; There’s a green oak-tree by the shores
Златая цепь на дубе том Of the blue bay; on a gold chain,
И днем и ночью кот ученый The cat, learned in the fable stories,
Всё ходит по цепи кругом; Walks round the tree in ceaseless strain:
Идет направо — песнь заводит, Moves to the right – a song it groans,
Налево — сказку говорит. Moves to the left – it tells a tale.
Там чудеса: там леший бродит, There’re marvels there: the wood-spite roams,
Русалка на ветвях сидит; Midst branches shines the mermaids’ tail;
Избушка там на курьих ножках There stands a hut on hen’s legs, hairless,
Стоит без окон, без дверей; Without windows and doors;
Там лес и дол видений полны; There visions fill a vale and forest;
Там о заре прихлынут волны There, at a dawn, come waves, the coldest,
На брег песчаный и пустой, On the deserted sandy shore,
И тридцать витязей прекрасных And thirty knights, in armors shone,
Чредой из вод выходят ясных, Come out the clear waves in a colon,
И с ними дядька их морской; And their sea-tutor – them before;
Там в облаках перед народом There, to men’ views, a wizard, worthless,
Через леса, через моря Over woods and seas, through clouds, aired,
Колдун несет богатыря; Carries a worrier on his beard;
В темнице там царевна тужит, A princess pines away in prison,
А бурый волк ей верно служит; And a wolf serves her without treason;
Там ступа с Бабою Ягой A mortar, with a witch in it,
Идет, бредет сама собой; Walks as if having somewhat feet;
Там царь Кащей над златом чахнет; There’s King Kashchey, over his gold withered;
Там русской дух... там Русью пахнет! There’s Russian odour… Russian spirit!
