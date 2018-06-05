About

Ubon was born with the aim of bringing the true flavors of Thai food to the Middle East, focused on achieving a unique proposal through the authenticity of its dishes, its cuisine proposes a menu that achieves a complete trip to the exotic flavors of the country of East. Our proposal is inspired by the landscapes of the Ubon region in Thailand, which is famous for its lotus flower cultures and its beautiful Buddhist temples, but also a very important part that stands out of this site is its gastronomy: flavors tropical and millenary recipes that are distinguished from the typical food of Bangkok. A leftover palette in black and white that is vitalized with small tones in purple, to give life to a bold and forceful graphic system.The name Ubon means "royal lotus city". The provincial seal features a pond with a lotus flower and leaves in a circular frame. Read Less

