_





Cloud & Co. is a traditional gelato store located in Qatar. We designed an identity that would differentiate C & Co. of all ice cream shops and gelato stores while seducing consumers with this new gelato culture.





Taking as inspiration the impossible scenes of Escher, we create illustrations where everything is possible, where your dreams come true, where things without sense are the norm. A fantastic world of pastel skies and cotton candy clouds. We also use geometric figures and eye catching colors, that combined with a minimalist but fun logo, that complements the intricate illustrations.





Cloud & Co, gelato better than your dreams.





Photos by Rodrigo Chapa





More info: press@byfutura.com