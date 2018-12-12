Multiple Owners
Damian Sendin Buenos Aires, Argentina
Onesal Studio Tokyo, Japan
Pause Fest 2019 - Significant Otherness
2707
456
24
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    PAUSE FEST invited ONESAL to participate doing a MOTION RESPONSE under the concept "INTIMATE FUTURES". The relationship humans have with technolo… Read More
    PAUSE FEST invited ONESAL to participate doing a MOTION RESPONSE under the concept "INTIMATE FUTURES". The relationship humans have with technology is being redefined and the divide between humans and machines is getting increasingly narrower. We set off to explore this relationship from an intimate angle. We did so by introducing a set of unconnected scenes that indirectly represent what goes on inside one’s body when getting closer, establishing a connection and finally consummating the union with a significant other. In that case, that significant other is represented by technology. This process leads to feelings and sensations that are inherently human. Every shot was crafted with artificial, almost otherworldly textures and elements. Read Less
    Published:





SIGNIFICANT OTHERNESS

Intimate Futures


Pause Fest invited Onesal to participate doing a Motion Response under the concept "Intimate Futures".
The relationship humans have with technology is being redefined and the divide between humans and machines is getting increasingly narrower. We set off to explore this relationship from an intimate angle.
We did so by introducing a set of unconnected scenes that indirectly represent what goes on inside one’s body when getting closer, establishing a connection and finally consummating the union with a significant other. In that case, that significant other is represented by technology.
This process leads to feelings and sensations that are inherently human. Every shot was crafted with artificial, almost otherworldly textures and elements.








STYLEFRAMES






PART OF THE DESIGN PROCESS







RND POPURRI /








Production/Onesal
Creative Direction/Nahuel Salcedo, Damian Sendin
Art Direction/Damian Sendin
Music and SFX/Mount Audio
Producer/Ailin Brunner
Project Manager/Lucia Gutkin
Animation and CG Artists/Nahuel Salcedo, Koji Obara, Mercedes Herrera, Damian Sendin





.



Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.