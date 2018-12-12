Pause Fest 2019 - Significant Otherness





















SIGNIFICANT OTHERNESS



Intimate Futures









Pause Fest invited Onesal to participate doing a Motion Response under the concept "Intimate Futures".

The relationship humans have with technology is being redefined and the divide between humans and machines is getting increasingly narrower. We set off to explore this relationship from an intimate angle.

We did so by introducing a set of unconnected scenes that indirectly represent what goes on inside one’s body when getting closer, establishing a connection and finally consummating the union with a significant other. In that case, that significant other is represented by technology.

This process leads to feelings and sensations that are inherently human. Every shot was crafted with artificial, almost otherworldly textures and elements.



















