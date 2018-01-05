Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Wenyi Geng
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Afternoon Tea
Illustration
Art Direction
Drawing
1757
385
24
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
5/1/2018
Pencil
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Wenyi Geng
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Afternoon Tea
Illustration
Art Direction
Drawing
1757
385
24
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
5/1/2018
Add to Collection
Tools Used
Tools
Pencil
About
About
pencil drawing
Published:
---------------------------
Thank you
---------------------------
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Wenyi Geng
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Random drawings
by:
Wenyi Geng
Illustration
2764
23680
Featured On:
11/17/2017
PAPERBOY
by:
Wenyi Geng
Illustration
1292
6598
Featured On:
4/21/2018
July drawings
by:
Wenyi Geng
Illustration
3492
30927
Featured On:
7/28/2017
location drawing 2017
by:
Wenyi Geng
Illustration
565
5128
Featured On:
10/27/2017
Adventure
by:
Wenyi Geng
Illustration
1751
12172
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
pencil drawing
Published:
Credits
Wenyi Geng
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
Drawing
pencil
pencildrawing
Castle
picturebook
artwork
clouds
draw
Tools Used
Pencil
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.