THÉÂTRE DE QUAT'SOUS 18-19

About

Founded in 1955, Théâtre de Quat'Sous is an institution in Montreal. I was in charge of branding the whole new season 2018-2019. Posters, program… Read More

Founded in 1955, Théâtre de Quat'Sous is an institution in Montreal. I was in charge of branding the whole new season 2018-2019. Posters, programs, wild postings; a considerable amount of pieces were created. Read Less

Published: