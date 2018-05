About

Pentameter is studio offering a new approach to the agency client relationship. Styling themselves as a ‘transformation design company’, they provide consultancy in design, culture and digital innovation to facilitate change within people and businesses. Pentameter is the child of many an impassioned coffee shop conversation, one which happens to be backed up by a over 20 years of combined experience and a shared ethos of sustainable embodied transformation. Pentameter operate as a tight core team, able to expand though their network of expert associates. For that reason – to build a brand from the inside out – consistency and clarity of brand message is as important across internal documents as much as external brand touch-points: including posters, stationary, invoices, business cards and web design. Read Less

