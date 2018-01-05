Kristian Duffy
Manchester, United Kingdom
Tilal Al Ghaf
899
224
15
    Work with Art&Graft from summer 2017. I planned out and storyboarded the first half of the short, then helped on various design elements throughout. Read Less
Work with Art & Graft from summer 2017
I planned out and storyboarded the first half of the short, then helped on various design elements throughout. Lots of which are featured below!
An Art&Graft project. Working as part of the Art&Graft in-house team.
↑ With some elements by Léonie Després
