Kristian Duffy
Manchester, United Kingdom
Tilal Al Ghaf
Illustration
Advertising
Animation
Kristian Duffy
Manchester, United Kingdom
Tilal Al Ghaf
Illustration
Advertising
Animation
Work with Art&Graft from summer 2017. I planned out and storyboarded the first half of the short, then helped on various design elements throughout.
Work with Art&Graft from summer 2017. I planned out and storyboarded the first half of the short, then helped on various design elements throughout.
Published:
Work with Art & Graft from summer 2017
I planned out and storyboarded the first half of the short, then helped on various design elements throughout. Lots of which are featured below!
An Art&Graft project. Working as part of the Art&Graft in-house team.
↑ With some elements by Léonie Després
Thank You!
Kristian Duffy
Manchester, United Kingdom
Work with Art&Graft from summer 2017. I planned out and storyboarded the first half of the short, then helped on various design elements throughout.
Credits
Kristian Duffy
Manchester, United Kingdom
Tags
Tilal Al Ghaf
animation
Art & Graft
ILLUSTRATION
dubai
Character design
Prop Design
plants
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
