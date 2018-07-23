This project is my entry in Ronen Bekerman's Cabins 3d Challenge . The goal was to visualize the prefab cabin in a location of choice. My design is placed in Icelandic Thórsmörk and I made several different scenes to show various aspects of the place (from quite barren hills to thick woody areas). The cabins themselves are formed as white ephemeral monoliths, contrasting with the organic surrounding and being something between the reminiscence of the ancient dwelling built around the fireplace and the idea of Nordic gods standing in the row on a mountain ridge.