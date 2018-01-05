Café la Nacional
The Client
Café la Nacional is a Mexican coffee shop and roaster specialized in working with the best coffee grains in Mexico.
The Objective
We were tasked with rebranding Cafe La Nacional. It was imperative that it retained the traditional angle that’s crucial to the brand since it homages it’s Mexican roots.
The Solution
We reimagined an old Mexican coat of arms, adding coffee related motifs like the Coffea genus that surrounds the eagle and an ancient 1770 like roaster broiling coffee beneath it. A more contemporary feel is created when the logo is juxtaposed to the chosen typefaces. This levels the overall sense of the composition.
Also, to help differentiate each coffee’s regional origin, we included different colored metallic stickers to the packaging, adding a disruptive accent to the design.
El Cliente
Café la Nacional es una cafetería y rostizadora de café mexicana especializada en trabajar sólo con los mejores granos del país.
El Objetivo
Teníamos como reto el rediseño de identidad para Café La Nacional. Necesitábamos mantener el ángulo tradicional de la marca ya que remite a sus raices mexicanas.
La Solución
Reimaginamos un escudo de armas mexicano, agregándole motivos relacionados al proceso del café, como la planta de café y el antiguo rostisador debajo del águila. Al yuxtaponer el logo con las tipografías escogidas, se genera un sentido más vanguardista, lo que ayuda a nivelar la composición final.
Añadimos unas tiras de color metálicos a los empaques para ayudar a diferenciar entre los distintos cafés de cada región. También funciona como un pequeño acento disruptivo en el diseño.
Thank You!