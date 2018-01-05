Café la Nacional

We reimagined an old Mexican coat of arms, adding coffee related motifs like the Coffea genus that surrounds the eagle and an ancient 1770 like roaster broiling coffee beneath it. A more contemporary feel is created when the logo is juxtaposed to the chosen typefaces. This levels the overall sense of the composition.

Also, to help differentiate each coffee’s regional origin, we included different colored metallic stickers to the packaging, adding a disruptive accent to the design.