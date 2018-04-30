Camouflaged in one of the many piles of tin trunks in the Jua Kali section of Nairobi's Gikomba Market, lies an underground bunker thats a workshop to a group of retired post-colonial aeronautic engineers. These craftsmen salvage parts from abandoned airplanes, modifying them into pieces of Furniture Art. The following is the story of the craftsmen, their furniture and the legacy of the brand GIKOSH that lives on up to this day.



