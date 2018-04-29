Multiple Owners
balsamstudio . Krakow, Poland
Przemek Szuba Krakow, Poland
Eqology Pure Arctic Oil Packaging
    Adobe Illustrator

    Adobe Photoshop

    Eqology -  our Norwegian client is a brand of premium dietary supplements sold in multilevel marketing system. They needed a set of packages for their new revolutionary product Pure Artic Oil. The client specifically asked for the following characteristics to be reflected in the design: purity of the product, cold-pressed, premium category, Norwegian brand. We took the inspiration from the northern glaciers and translated their colours and form into the design of the packages. This series of products proved to be so successful that the client has decided to apply this new visual language to other products in their portfolio. Read Less
Eqology -  our Norwegian client is a brand of premium dietary supplements sold in multilevel marketing system. They needed a set of packages for their new revolutionary product Pure Artic Oil (the purest fish oil and a test-set to check the levels of the omega-3 fatty acids in your body).

The client specifically asked for the following characteristics to be reflected in the design: purity of the product, cold-pressed, premium category, Norwegian brand.

We took the inspiration from the northern glaciers and translated their colours and form into the design of the packages.

This series of products proved to be so successful that the client has decided to apply this new visual language to other products in their portfolio.




Art Direction: Krzysztof Kozak
Photography: Przemek Szuba




