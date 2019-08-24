CHOCOLET IT DRAW / 巧克力蜡笔
PRODUCT DESIGN
We reinvented the way to enjoy the chocolate. The combination of drawing and chocolate tasting stimulates the creativity of the kids and makes the break time a delightful experience.
[chocolat] is a cooperation experimental project with the chocolate brand AMENO. The creative and disruptive thinking pushed us to break the old and dull image of the chocolate and to bring more fun and meanings to it. Most of the kids have no resistance to the doodling and having chocolate. The chocolate crayon and wafer paper with animal filling graphics provided an extremely fun and playful experience for the kids. All the animal patterns are printed in wafer rice paper with eatable ink. Kids can match the different flavor and color of chocolate with these patterns. Eating and doodling, double the happiness of having chocolate.
[ CHOCOLAT ] 是一个系列实践性艺术合作项目，设计希望针对巧克力的机理特质，通过创意赋予其与众不同的文化主题和艺术形态，打破传统巧克力传统而单调的食用体验，赋予全新而趣味十足的感受。
涂鸦和吃巧克力是大多数孩子都无法抗拒的两件事，Chocolet It Draw让这两件事完美融合。所有的动物图案采用可食用印刷在糯米纸片上，孩子们可以搭配不同口味和颜色的巧克力为动物填色，并最终吃下涂满巧克力的糯米纸。设计不仅打破了传统吃巧克力的单一方式，边吃边玩的革新体验给小朋友带来了极大的灵感，同时更享受了巧克力的双重乐趣。