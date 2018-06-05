Jack Daly
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Message
Message
Design Genome Project
5137
791
49
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
I've recently been lucky enough to create a series of conceptual illustrations for the awesome Design Genome Project. It's a special collection of research reports profiling some incredible teams—including Netflix, Slack, Shopify, Capital One, and Pinterest. Each report begins by identifying what sets a given design team apart.

Each illustration aims to bring that superpower to life. The brand's primary colour(s) form the basis for each palette, and fluid compositions juxtapose the consistent grid structure running throughout the report. 

Hope you like them!
Concept sketches




Aarron Walter and Eli Woolery: Content
Aaron Stump: Creative & Art Direction 
Anton Aheichanka: Web Design 
Superfriendly: Web Design 
Jack Daly: Illustration



Thanks!
You made it to the end!

Dribbble / Twitter / Instagram




Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.