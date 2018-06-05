I've recently been lucky enough to create a series of conceptual illustrations for the awesome Design Genome Project. It's

a special collection of research reports profiling some incredible teams—including Netflix, Slack, Shopify, Capital One, and Pinterest. Each report begins by identifying what sets a given design team apart.



Each illustration aims to bring that superpower to life. The brand's primary colour(s) form the basis for each palette, and fluid compositions juxtapose the consistent grid structure running throughout the report.



Hope you like them!