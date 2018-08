New Zealand Sheep Farm – Vol 2

featuring photography by Tadd Myers



From a commissioned project by SH8 Merino to photograph five family-owned

sheep farms located on New Zealand’s South Island. SH8 Merino is a co-op of farms

located along State Highway 8 (SH8) in the central area of the

South Island near the town of Twizel.



The project showcases a “day in the life” of hardworking New Zealand farmers,

their sheep, and herding dogs.