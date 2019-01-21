A legendary gym in a country that's famous for boxing. Many of Cuba's World champions and Olympic boxers have trained over the past 50 years. This tiny outdoor gym, like the neighborhood where it makes its home, is a dilapidated relic held together by the passion and grit of the amateur and professional boxers who train there daily. Surprisingly enough, when we arrived it was in the midst of a months-long renovation, intended to revitalize and restore some of its early glory. We had mixed feelings witnessing workers lather on fresh coats of paint and install new awnings over the bleachers. This work would help keep Rafael Trejo running for another 50 years to come, but the charm and character that landed the gym on many photographers' bucket lists was being changed forever. And with the Cuban government having just recently closed the site to visitors during the construction period, we suddenly felt a lot of responsibility as possibly the last photographers to experience the old gym as it was, before it becomes the new thing it aspires to be. Our fixer, Yan, spent days making arrangements for us and let's just say it took some special 'convincing' of the coaches to get us exclusive access. But we managed to photograph a couple of incredible boxers and produce a story that we're really proud of. Check out our whole Cuba story on our