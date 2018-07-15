Jakub Rybicki
Poznań, Poland
People of Afghanistan
    Back in time  Life consists of strange coincidences. When I get an offer of travelling to Afghanistan I was hesitating for a while. Then I took a… Read More
    Back in time  Life consists of strange coincidences. When I get an offer of travelling to Afghanistan I was hesitating for a while. Then I took a look at one of the National Geographic magazines from the early 70ties which I bough few months earlier in antique shop. Inside the issue I found a reportage from exact place where I intended to go - Wakhan Corridor. I hesitated no more.   It turned out that 40 years later almost nothing changed. In fact, not so much changed since Marco Polo traveled this land in XIII century. Region so remote, so difficult to access, protected by the Hindukush, Pamir and Karakoram mountains, so vast and empty. There was no war here, because what would anyone right here for? See for yourself. Read Less
    Published:

Afghanistan
Wakhan Corridor

Back in time 
Life consists of strange coincidences. When I get an offer of travelling to Afghanistan I was hesitating for a while. Then I took a look at one of the National Geographic magazines from the early 70ties which I bough few months earlier in antique shop. Inside the issue I found a reportage from exact place where I intended to go - Wakhan Corridor. I hesitated no more.

It turned out that 40 years later almost nothing changed. In fact, not so much changed since Marco Polo traveled this land in XIII century. Region so remote, so difficult to access, protected by the Hindukush, Pamir and Karakoram mountains, so vast and empty. There was no war here, because what would anyone fight here for? 



