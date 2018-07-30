ALPINE PORTRAITS VOL. II

This “Alpine Portraits” series was constructed out of Satellite Imagery, Digital Elevation Model and LIDAR Point Cloud data. Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) is an airborne mapping technique, which uses a laser to measure the height of the terrain and surface objects on the ground such as topography, trees and buildings. The data used in these images were built up out of a collection of hundreds of millions of highly accurate 3-dimensional x,y,z points and component attributes. Once compiled and processed, entire portions of a territory can be reproduced and manipulated with 3D software.



The raw data needed to make the images below was gathered from various locations throughout mountain reliefs of Switzerland and the U.S.; such as the Grand Combin in Valais and the Teton Range in Wyoming. The end result helps to showcase the power of these tools and the accuracy they provide to the ones willing to venture within the maze of technical information available. It aims at capturing the intricate relief of these mountains, with unusual lighting and atmospheric context, thus highlighting the complexity of these geological formations.