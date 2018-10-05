CHASE Illustrations

In this case study we compilate severals commissions that we received from DROGA 5 NY to develop a corporate illustration style for CHASE Bank.
The visual system was applied in different comunications levels. From website animations until advertising campaigns for the Madison Square Garden ;)
Hope you enjoy it as much as we did!
Hope you enjoy it as much as we did!