CHASE Illustrations

In this case study we compilate severals commissions that we received from DROGA 5 NY to develop a corporate illustration style for CHASE Bank. The visual system was applied in different comunications levels. From website animations until advertising campaigns for the Madison Square Garden ;) Hope you enjoy it as much as we did! Read Less

