Multiple Owners
Joluvian _ Madrid, Spain
Mᴧuco Sosᴧ Madrid, Spain
Peter Cobo Madrid, Spain
CHASE Illustrations
    In this case study we compilate severals commissions that we received from DROGA 5 NY to develop a corporate illustration style for CHASE Bank. T… Read More
    In this case study we compilate severals commissions that we received from DROGA 5 NY to develop a corporate illustration style for CHASE Bank. The visual system was applied in different comunications levels. From website animations until advertising campaigns for the Madison Square Garden ;) Hope you enjoy it as much as we did! Read Less
Mauco Sosa                                            Joluvian                                                   Peter Cobo


Artists Management: Antiestático
Project Managers: Juan Vazquez y Gonzalo Bonifacino
Animation Production: HIDE
Agency: DROGA 5 NY
Year: 2017- 2018
