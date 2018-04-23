AFTER THEY LEFT - Part 2





After They Left is a visual journey, documenting enchanting and hauntingly beautiful landscapes affected by the insidious greed of open-cut mining and the destruction therein. The conversation begins when the mine shuts its doors and the heart and the soul of the town is abandoned with lost dreams, chasing opportunity elsewhere. A once bustling and vibrant place is transformed overnight, those that have no choice but to stay, live on the fringe of society trapped in a time gone by, suffocated by the experience, waiting to breathe again in a future unknown.



