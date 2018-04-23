Discover
Cristian Robles
Barcelona, Spain
SPORTIVE
Illustration
Calligraphy
Cartooning
SPORTIVE
Illustration
Calligraphy
Cartooning
"SPORTIVE"
Some paintings I did about sport players.
Gouache, pen, ink.
Thanks for watching!
Powerade Blue
by:
Cristian Robles
Illustration
79
362
Cañamo April 2018
by:
Cristian Robles
Cartooning
50
216
Too Much Collagen
by:
Cristian Robles
Illustration
161
822
Snapchat Geofilters 2
by:
Cristian Robles
Illustration
98
379
Khalid's Farewell
by:
Cristian Robles
Illustration
81
437
View Complete Profile
→
Credits
Cristian Robles
Barcelona, Spain
