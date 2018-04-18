SAVVY STUDIO
New York, NY, USA
HUNGRY BEAST
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
HUNGRY BEAST

Architecture/México
The concept for this health-conscious restaurant and juice bar was to connect the natural flow of the street to the interiors.​​​​​​​
In this multi-use spaced, there is a feeling of comfort, efficiency and offers an ambiance that feels organic and modern. The materials such as stucco, the volcanic stone floor and solid woods with a natural finish and with a warm tone were chosen in order to contrast with metallic materials and dark colors. The design offer another contrast from having various plants and having open design in order to allow the natural light from the city into the space
We custom-designed all of the furniture and structure as to make the restaurant feel organic.
http://savvy-studio.net
