Paris, France
CCN s18
2735
134
5
    We are collaborating with Caen's National Choreographic Centre in Normandy for the 3rd consecutive year. For this new creation, we have worked alongside Photographer and CCN Companion Artist Mickaël Phelippeau.
    We are collaborating with Caen’s National Choreographic Centre in Normandy for the 3rd consecutive year. For this new creation, we have worked alongside Photographer and CCN Companion Artist Mickaël Phelippeau. Read Less
We are collaborating with Caen’s National Choreographic Centre in Normandy (CCN) for the 3rd consecutive year. For this new creation, we have worked alongside Photographer and CCN Companion Artist Mickaël Phelippeau.

Client: Centre chorégraphique national de Caen en Normandie
Year: 2017
Movement conveyed by Fine-Art Photographer Mickaël Philippeau
Photographs
Murmure asked the artist to transpose his vision of movement, then reprocessed the pictures by adding substance and colour saturation to confront them to all the tears.
Body and Movements: A game of construction and deconstruction
The relation to space: lightness and transparency
We have established a principle of analogy between substance and the moving body.
Understated, elegant and minimalistic layouts highlight the composition work
An efficient and dynamic graphic principle
The new visual adapts perfectly to all communication media.
