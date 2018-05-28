Le Cargö s12

Le Cargö, the concert hall showcasing the current music scene in Caen, has called upon Murmure to design the universe the 2017-2018 season will feature.
Client: Le Cargö & Arts Attack!
Year: 2017
Season 12.1
Collaborating with the Cargö team for this third consecutive year, the agency has designed a graphic universe based on digital noise. Elegant, deep and modern at the same time, this digital substance outlines abstract and enigmatic universes which invite one into an imaginary world.
A saturated, elegant, dreamlike and abstract digital material
The interpretations that emanate from it are both personal and multiple.
Singular and infinitely adaptable artwork
A colour range featuring matching shades, emphasised by its complements, adds the required depth to all compositions.
Murmure has hereby added its signature to a rich and deep visual identity which is in perfect harmony with its graphic ambitions.
Season 12.2
The connecting thread remains digital noise for this quarter’s visual identity. The evolution takes place around colour variations and graphic shapes.
Incorporating a geometric shape energises the graphic composition
Slightly transparent, it provides a reading direction, heightens the sense of depth and enhances digital noise
Season 12.3
The geometric shape which was initiated at the previous trimester became an integral part of the setting-up.
✌
Thanks for watching
Thank You!