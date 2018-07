About

Master in Data & Design @ Elisava Barcelona How can we make information meaningful to humans? Information is the core of our modern society and making sense of it is a challenge for companies, media platforms and governments. In a world where fake news are used as political weapons, cryptocurrencies are threatening traditional finances and bizarre characters are becoming heads of state, our role as designers becomes critical. As designers who question the world and the future, we naturally aim to look out for an improvement of the main aspects of this society we live in. We believe in the possibility of, through Design, making this world a better one. The MDD will give you the necessary skill set to create these connections and will provide you with the knowledge and resources necessary to solve any information design problem with a critical perspective over our information society and the challenges it faces. Read Less

