NetEase Kaola Brand eXperience Design Project

NetEase Kaola
Brand eXperience
Design Renewal
PlusX Creative Director : Myungsup Shin
Strategy Director : Jangsoon Choe
BX Strategist : Jisu Kim, Bohyun Kook
Project Manager : Daniel Kim
BX Designer : Wonsik Joo, JeongQ Kim, Sangbin Hyun, Raymond Jang
NetEase Kaola CEO : Zhang Lei
Visual Creative Director : Guo Guanmin
Executive Director : Ding Huixia
Overview
왕이카올라는 시시각각 변하는 트렌드를 쫓기보다 가치 위주의 꼭 필요한 삶의 방식을 소개하는 중국의 라이프스타일 큐레이션 플랫폼입니다.
브랜드명으로 사용되고 있는 동물 ‘코알라’의 습성과 전세계 어디에서나 보다 좋은 삶의 방식을 가장 먼저 취하고 고객들에게 소개하는
브랜드 카올라의 성격을 연계하여 중국내 다른 동종업계 브랜드 대비 보다 강력한 브랜드 아이덴티티를 확보하고자 하였습니다. 또한 플랫폼을
중심으로 다양한 라이프스타일 및 콘텐츠를 받아들여 고객과 다양한 콘텐츠를 연결시켜주는 라이프스타일 얼리어답터로서의 카올라를
담아낼 수 있는 로고 시스템을 시작으로 카올라만의 밝고 스마트한 이미지를 전달할 수 있는 브랜드 컬러인 Brillant Red, 서체, 아이콘 등에 있어서 완성도 높은 아이덴티티를 구축하고 온/오프라인의 다양한 고객 접점에서 일관된 룩앤필로 고유한 카올라다움을 전달하고자 하였습니다.
NetEase Kaola is a lifestyle curation platform of China that is not just following the ever-changing trends, but introducing
value-oriented lifestyle. By associating the nature of ‘Koala’ which is used as brand name, and the brand ‘Kaola’ which brings customer a better lifestyle from all over the world and introduces it to them, NetEase Kaola can get a stronger brand identity compared to other similar brands in China.
Also with design essences such as a logo system that can express Kaola, brand color, ’Brilliant Red’, that can deliver bright and smart images of Kaola, or typography, ioncography etc., it is built that strong brand identity and also can be delivered with consistent look and feel at various on/off-line touch points to customers.
