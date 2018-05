Here comes the Oceania, the third map illustration project of mine.

Oceania is the smallest of the world’s continent, home to the world's most diverse range of indigenous cultures. I've made visits to a few cities in the Southern Hemisphere in 2016 and 2018, and documented some of my visits in a graphical way.

-

Previous maps can be checked here:



America: https://www.behance.net/gallery/47872449/Cities-of-America