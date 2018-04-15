iMac Pro - Algorithmic Architecture

Algorithmic Architecture.

We created a base algorithmic structure that served as a blueprint for each form and movement in the film. The CGI architectural structures were covered in high‑resolution photographic textures and embellished using a custom‑designed system that controls the foliage, architectural details, and other nuances. The result is a monolithic structure of massive scale and incredible detail.

I was working as part of the in-house team at ManvsMachine as Technial Director. I designed a lot of systems that made up a majority of the superstructures in this film. I did texturing, lighting and helped out on the compositing.





CREDITS —

Concept, Design & Direction:

ManvsMachine

Client :

Apple