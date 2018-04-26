Discover
Multiple Owners
Schneehoehen Ski App
UI/UX
Art Direction
Interaction Design
Sketch App
Schneehoehen Ski App
UI/UX
Art Direction
Interaction Design
Sketch App
Snow Report Ski App offers up-to-date information about ski areas in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, France, Scandinavia, North America and worldwide.
Snow Report Ski App offers up-to-date information about ski areas in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, France, Scandinavia, North America and worldwide.
Available on
App Store
and
Google Play
Subscribe to see all Ossmium updates
Linkedin
|
Facebook
|
Instagram
|
Twitter
If you have questions or suggestions contact:
Ossmium
(UI/UX design)
Stanwood
(Development)
Thank You!
Snow Report Ski App offers up-to-date information about ski areas in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, France, Scandinavia, North America and worldwide.
UI
ux
design
Interface
ios
android
app
weather
mobile
report
Sketch App
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
