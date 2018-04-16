Alexandros Gavrilakis Design
Athens, Greece
Message
Message
A2 Architects – Brand Identity
2145
180
6
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    A Brand identity that turns the eye on Architecture through narration. When an architect designs a residence, he designs the space that will for… Read More
    A Brand identity that turns the eye on Architecture through narration. When an architect designs a residence, he designs the space that will form the future lives of the people living in it. He designs their feelings, moments and memories, a space that tells an ever changing story. A2 Architects’ new brand identity, shares stories, thoughts and experiences, while communicating the simplicity that runs through their design philosophy. Narration becomes the main design element, with the name of the studio highlighted along the way. Read Less
    Published:
Architecture
through narration.
 
When an architect designs a residence, he designs the space that will form the future lives of the people living in it. He designs their feelings, moments and memories, a space that tells an ever changing story.
A2 Architects’ new brand identity, shares stories, thoughts and experiences, while communicating the simplicity that runs through their design philosophy. Narration becomes the main design element, with the name of the studio highlighted along the way.
What we did:
Brand Identity System, Creative copywriting, Website design & development, stationery
Branding in collaboration with Miltos Bottis.
Curation & Project Management by Vassilios Bartzokasfor the Design Ambassador

–––––
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.