Bringing digital platforms to life for parents worldwid

Bringing digital platforms to life for parents worldwide
Bugaboo
Bugaboo has been revolutionising the world of stroller design since its inception in 1999. On a mission to do the same for the company’s digital brand presence, Bugaboo and Momkai implemented a fully fledged e-commerce strategy and built new digital platforms aimed at its global audience.
Ahead of the crowd
Opposing the childish stroller-design norm with its cartoons and pastel colours, Bugaboo’s elegant products allow parents to reclaim their style. We applied the company’s disruptive mindset to shake up the typical e-commerce separation between rich browsing and sober buying. The goal: to create a seamless experience that balances branding and shopping throughout the user journey.
Step into a world
A bold, spacious design invites the website visitor into Bugaboo’s world. Colour-coding, distinctive fonts and full-screen visuals immerse the user from the first click. Because any page can form a first impression, the brand, specs and sales are always visible. The site confidently guides users while constantly echoing Bugaboo’s core values.
Stroll in style
A highlight of the site is the configurator – a tool that lets users play with, personalise, and purchase strollers and accessories. Photorealistic 3D-models show them the product from every angle as they try out different fabrics and mix and match colours to find their ideal configuration. This smooth interactive tool brings users as close to the products as is digitally possible.