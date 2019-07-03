Bringing digital platforms to life for parents worldwid
Momkai Design Studio
Featured In
Behance.net
Bringing digital platforms to life for parents worldwide

Bugaboo

Bugaboo has been revolutionising the world of stroller design since its inception in 1999. On a mission to do the same for the company’s digital brand presence, Bugaboo and Momkai implemented a fully fledged e-commerce strategy and built new digital platforms aimed at its global audience.
Ahead of the crowd

Opposing the childish stroller-design norm with its cartoons and pastel colours, Bugaboo’s elegant products allow parents to reclaim their style. We applied the company’s disruptive mindset to shake up the typical e-commerce separation between rich browsing and sober buying. The goal: to create a seamless experience that balances branding and shopping throughout the user journey.

Designing the global website


Designing for all devices


Designing the global platform


Designing to tell stories

Step into a world

A bold, spacious design invites the website visitor into Bugaboo’s world. Colour-coding, distinctive fonts and full-screen visuals immerse the user from the first click. Because any page can form a first impression, the brand, specs and sales are always visible. The site confidently guides users while constantly echoing Bugaboo’s core values.

Designing for Bugaboo's next step

Stroll in style

A highlight of the site is the configurator – a tool that lets users play with, personalise, and purchase strollers and accessories. Photorealistic 3D-models show them the product from every angle as they try out different fabrics and mix and match colours to find their ideal configuration. This smooth interactive tool brings users as close to the products as is digitally possible.
Visit our full portfolio at
momkai.com
Bringing digital platforms to life for parents worldwid
105
1506
2
Published:
Momkai Design Studio

    Owners

    Momkai Design Studio Amsterdam, Netherlands

    Bringing digital platforms to life for parents worldwid

    Bugaboo has been revolutionising the world of stroller design since its inception in 1999. On a mission to do the same for the company’s digital Read more
    105
    1506
    2
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.