RIMOWA Exploration

Rimowa
This is a unrestrained visual exploration commissioned by Rimowa.
Under the umbrella of timelessness, we explored how different tactile materials interact with the luggage and with each other.
Produced by Onesal Japan
Client: Rimowa
Production, Concept and Direction: Onesal Japan
Producer: Ailin Brunner
Art Direction: Damian Sendin
Design & animation: Nahuel Salcedo, Damian Sendin, Kana Terao
制作会社：株式会社Onesal
クライエント：Rimowa
プロデューサー: ブルンナー・アイリン
CG : サルセド・ナウエル、センディン・ダミアン、寺尾加奈
