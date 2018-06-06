Multiple Owners
Damian Sendin Madrid, Spain
Onesal Studio Tokyo, Japan
Nahuel Salcedo Tokyo, Japan
RIMOWA Exploration
    Under the umbrella of timelessness, we explored how different tactile materials interact with the luggage and with each other. This is a unrestra…
    Under the umbrella of timelessness, we explored how different tactile materials interact with the luggage and with each other. This is a unrestrained visual exploration commissioned by Rimowa. Read Less
    Published:

Rimowa 




This is a unrestrained visual exploration commissioned by Rimowa.
           Under the umbrella of timelessness, we explored how different                                             tactile materials interact with the luggage and with each other.
                                                          



Bits 
from 
the 
process                                  Unsorted



Produced by Onesal Japan
             


Client: Rimowa
            Production, Concept and Direction: Onesal Japan
                                                              Producer: Ailin Brunner
                                                                                  Art Direction: Damian Sendin 
                                                                                                      Design & animation: Nahuel Salcedo, Damian Sendin, Kana Terao

                                                                                                                                                                 制作会社：株式会社Onesal         
                                                                                                                                  クライエント：Rimowa                     
                                                                                              プロデューサー: ブルンナー・アイリン
CG : サルセド・ナウエル、センディン・ダミアン、寺尾加奈




                                                                                                                                          http://www.onesal.com



Thank You!
