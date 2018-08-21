Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Milica Golubovic
Belgrade, Serbia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
// Various personal work 2018
Illustration
,
Art Direction
,
Digital Art
,
2038
213
24
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
8/21/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Milica Golubovic
Belgrade, Serbia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
// Various personal work 2018
Illustration
,
Art Direction
,
Digital Art
,
2038
213
24
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
8/21/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
Various personal work, 2018
Published:
selection of personal illustrations
y_2018
Thanks for your time and appreciation!
Follow me on
instagram
and check my
website
too.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Milica Golubovic
Belgrade, Serbia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
// So Young Magazine / Janis Joplin
by:
Milica Golubovic
Illustration
7
74
// Secret 7" / Manic Street Preachers
by:
Milica Golubovic
Art Direction
16
107
// One flew over the seashore / personal work
by:
Milica Golubovic
Illustration
10
68
// Portraits
by:
Milica Golubovic
Art Direction
9
70
// Some birds and other abstractions
by:
Milica Golubovic
Illustration
11
74
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
Various personal work, 2018
Published:
Credits
Milica Golubovic
Belgrade, Serbia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
narrative
sea
details
colorful
atmosphere
Seaside
people
emotions
empathy
music
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.