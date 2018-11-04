Here you can find a selection of my last series named NEBULA. These pieces were exhibit at Malaka gallery in Milan during my solo exhibition in t… Read More
Here you can find a selection of my last series named NEBULA. These pieces were exhibit at Malaka gallery in Milan during my solo exhibition in the months of february and march. I'm still working on this series.