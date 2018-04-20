Marco Palmieri
Melbourne, Australia
Message
Message
Optus - Ollie Character
4678
887
43
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Featured In:
Illustration
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Marco Palmieri
Melbourne, Australia
Message
Message
Optus - Ollie Character
4678
887
43
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Featured In:
Illustration
  • Add to Collection
Marco designed this little character for Optus which became their Mascot for two years. 
He became affectionately known as 'Ollie'.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.