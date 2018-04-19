Mike Campau
Milford, MI, USA
°°°Looking Glass°°°
    °°°LOOKING GLASS°°°  - Teaming up with photographer Atiba Jefferson, I wanted to come up with a new way to show traditional portraits. Images aff… Read More
    °°°LOOKING GLASS°°°  - Teaming up with photographer Atiba Jefferson, I wanted to come up with a new way to show traditional portraits. Images affected by glass refraction has always intrigued me, so I thought I would start there. I first tried the traditional route using glass spheres and triangles, but wasn't happy with the result. Plus, the logistics of trying to stack and overlay them wasn't very practical. So, I decided to go full CGI for the glass effect. While experimenting with the technique, I saw Danny Jones's (@yasly) project right here on Behance and thought, "ah crap", I don't want it to look like a copy and thought about scrapping the whole concept. So, I reached out to Danny to explain we were working on the same technique and he was super cool. Not only was he understanding, but encouraged me to publish it and "do my thing". So, I want to give a shout out to Danny and if you haven't seen his project go check it out, it's pretty killer - Ya-Boiii
°°°Looking Glass°°°
Teaming up with photographer Atiba Jefferson, I wanted to come up with a new way to show traditional portraits. Images affected by glass refraction has always intrigued me, so I thought I would start there. I first tried the traditional route using glass spheres and triangles, but wasn't happy with the result. Plus, the logistics of trying to stack and overlay them wasn't very practical. So, I decided to go full CGI for the glass effect.

While experimenting with the technique, I saw Danny Jones's (@yasly) project right here on Behance and thought, "ah crap", I don't want it to look like a copy and thought about scrapping the whole concept. So, I reached out to Danny to explain we were working on the same technique and he was super cool. Not only was he understanding, but encouraged me to publish it and "do my thing". So, I want to give a shout out to Danny and if you haven't seen his project go check it out, it's pretty killer - Ya-Boiii
Thank You!
