Novartis Campus

The Visitor Reception Building and Entrances are a key component of the transformation of Novartis' North American Headquarters, presenting a dynamic new gateway to the campus. As part of a comprehensive master plan by Vittorio Lampugnani which includes buildings by Rafael Viñoly and Fumihiko Maki, the building emerges from the earth and includes a sequence of reception, orientation, and gathering spaces for the campus.
Situated along the perimeter of the campus, the Visitor Reception provides a legible point of arrival, creating an interface between public and private, open and secure, and landscape and architecture. Sited within a new campus landscape designed by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, the building slips laterally into the campus' perimeter fence to provide a secure, yet welcoming passage to receive guests.
Certified LEED Gold, the pavilion is perched beneath a split wing roof canopy that vaults above an enclosure of structural glass. A solar canopy at the parking area provides enough energy for the building to meet its 'energy neutral' production goal. The Visitor Reception embodies the spirit of technological innovation and sustainable vision of this innovative research institution.
The Novartis Office Building is a 140,000 square foot oncology office building at Novartis' North American Headquarters. Five floors of open office work areas are connected by an ascending spiral of "living rooms" with vistas to the generous 230-acre campus. Marked by wood finishes, column free spans, and low iron glass, the "living rooms" provide a common ground for distinct project groups to interact. The primary work areas are light filled and are configured for maximum flexibility and interdisciplinary collaboration. Clad in a curtain wall of oscillating acid etched, reflective, and low iron glass, the building mirrors the landscape and introduces an innovative paradigm for collaborative work. The building is part of Novartis' refreshed North American campus, which also includes buildings by Rafael Viñoly, Fumihiko Maki, and Vittorio Lampugnani.
