Fons Hickmann m23
Berlin, Germany
Kühles Licht und weite See
»Kühles Licht und weite See«
Catalogue and exhibition

The »Kühles Licht und weite See« exhibition presents a selection of around 180 drawings created by Dutch and Flemish artists in the 16th through 18th centuries. Over 950 such drawings are held in the collection of the Kunstverein Bremen. Both the exhibition and the accompanying catalog focus on different aspects of the restoration process and the materials used in the drawings.
We were asked to design the exhibition as well as all affiliated print media, including a promotional campaign and a catalog containing over 150 drawings. The catalog presents the original, uncropped artworks alongside detailed information on drawing techniques, provenance history and more.

