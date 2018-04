Ural Opera Ballet is a new name of the Ekaterinburg Opera and Ballet Theatre.

The new visual identity of the teatre is a mixture of industrial and classical esthetics.













Credits





Creative direction: Andrey Gubaydullin

Design-direction: Vladislav Derevyannikh

Art-direction: Kirill Ratman

Motion design: Maxim Geychenko

Design: Kirill Ratman, Maxim Geychenko, Alexey Klimov

Digital creative direction: Dmitriy Maslakov

Digital art-direction: Anna Maslyakova

Web-design: Liliya Zagidullina

Tech lead: Valeriy Zaharov