NIKE + ACRONYM - VAPORMAX
Nike needed a creative partner on their latest Vapormax release featuring the very talented Errolson Hugh’s company, Acronym. We couldn’t resist this great opportunity to collaborate with Nike and Acronym, and the fun of discovering a whole new world between cyberpunk and westerns.
ENJOY!
Client - Nike
Creative Director - Danny Demers
Designer/Animator/Art Director - Ash Thorp
Designer/Animator - Toros Kose
Score - Pilotpriest
Producer - Monica Thorp
Producer - Collin Samples
Producer - Bria Hisey
Special Thanks
Zaoeyo
Gray Scale Gorilla
Thank You!