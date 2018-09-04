Simone Massoni
Florence, Italy
GQ's Advertorial Series
    For four issues of the German GQ's Mag I've recently had the pleasure to collab with Art director Jana Meier-Roberts for this special section of … Read More
GQ's Advertorial series for the Men Of The Year section
Mag: German GQ
AD: Jana Meyer
Illustrations: Simone Massoni


Thank You!
