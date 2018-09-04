GQ's Advertorial Series

About

For four issues of the German GQ's Mag I've recently had the pleasure to collab with Art director Jana Meier-Roberts for this special section of the mag. What was asked was to do the so-called Advertorial, which means Brand product placement into editorial pieces. For four straight months I was asked to take care of the Men Of The Year section and make original contents under Jana's careful art direction playing with brands such as Hugo Boss, Volkswagen, Regent Hotel Berlin & Grey Goose. Read Less

