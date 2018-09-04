Tile of Spain Awards - Brand identity 2017

Client: ASCER, Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers' Association

Logotype and visual identity redesign for the Tile of Spain Awards, an International Award for Architecture and Interior Design in Ceramics.

We propose a logotype and visual identity system that joins two buildings

with the form of an emblem that represents a prize.

The graphical supports

are accompanied with a grid that simulates ceramic pavements.

For all the

print communication we choose high quality papers with colours related to

the ceramic material.