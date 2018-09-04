Tile of Spain Awards - Brand identity 2017
Client: ASCER, Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers' Association
Logotype and visual identity redesign for the Tile of Spain Awards, an International Award for Architecture and Interior Design in Ceramics. We propose a logotype and visual identity system that joins two buildings with the form of an emblem that represents a prize. The graphical supports are accompanied with a grid that simulates ceramic pavements. For all the print communication we choose high quality papers with colours related to the ceramic material. The restyling has supposed a radical change with the previous identity and It has duplicated the number of offers presented in previous editions.
