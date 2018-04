Secureworks — We Protect Your World

About

Jointly with the Engage Arts agency, we created all the promotional materials for Secureworks rebranding campaign. Securework—a part of Dell, is a world leader in security solutions, the company provides an early warning system for evolving cyber threats, enabling its customers to prevent, detect, rapidly respond to and predict cyberattacks. At the beginning of 2018, the company decided to express their mission with the rebranding. As the result, we have produced a full CG video based on complex 3D particles, an explainer video, over 10 key visuals for print and a pack of moving social content. Read Less

