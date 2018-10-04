Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Naranjo - Etxeberria
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Murri Restaurant
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Branding
4068
433
21
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
4/10/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Naranjo - Etxeberria
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Murri Restaurant
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Branding
4068
433
21
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
4/10/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
Murri by Naranjo—Etxeberria
Published:
CLIENT: Grupo Murri
YEAR: 2017
CREATIVE DIRECTION: Naranjo-Etxeberria
GRAPHIC DESIGN: Naranjo-Etxeberria
INTERIOR DESIGN: Tarruella Trench
PHOTOGRAPHY: Salva López
salvalopez.com
tarruellatrenchs.com
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Naranjo - Etxeberria
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
En Mille Morceaux 2018
by:
Naranjo - Etxeberria
Graphic Design
69
229
N-E x Cali Thornhill Dewitt
by:
Naranjo - Etxeberria
Fashion
38
184
OLDHAUS
by:
Naranjo - Etxeberria
Graphic Design
70
246
La Zowi P*** 2018 Calendar
by:
Naranjo - Etxeberria
Graphic Design
54
272
REFIX
by:
Naranjo - Etxeberria
Art Direction
854
11884
Featured On:
12/20/2017
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
Murri by Naranjo—Etxeberria
Published:
Credits
Naranjo - Etxeberria
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
naranjo etxeberria
n-e
Naranjo-Etxeberria
murri
restaurant
salva lópez
spain
tenebrism
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.